PMF launches a security and logistic operation to secure Diyala-Saladin border areas

Shafaq News / Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in Diyala announced on Tuesday launching a security and logistical plan to secure the border areas between Diyala and Saladin governorates and the return of the villages that had fled ISIS six years ago.

The commander of "Nida' Diyala" Brigade in PMF, Zahm Al-Jubouri, told Shafaq News that the PMF and the army have embarked on a plan to "maintain communication" between the security forces in Diyala and the borders of Saladin to secure villages, end the presence of ISIS in the area.

Al-Jubouri stated that the plan includes a logistical effort that includes setting up a crossing in the al-Mitta area between Diyala and Saladin to facilitate the displaced citizens' return to their villages. The crossing will be secured by fixed stationing points and mobile patrols, as well as a thermal camera to monitor and control any suspicious activities of ISIS members.

He added that maintaining communication will end ISIS threats via coordination between Diyala and Saladin's security forces and the return of all the villages that have fled to escape the terrorist attacks since 2014.

The deserted border areas and villages between Diyala and Saladin are the most dangerous hotbeds and nests of terrorism due to the rugged topography that enabled ISIS elements to take refuge and strongholds and sets a springboard for terrorist attacks in the regions of the outskirts of Diyala and Kirkuk.

Security operations have failed to completely clear and secure those areas, while the sources confirm that armed groups have set fortified strongholds.