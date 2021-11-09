PMF launches a searching campaign in Tarmiyah to pursue ISIS terrorists

Shafaq News/ al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) in Baghdad carried out launched searching campaigns in the villages and countryside of Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.

A PMF statement said that the operation aims to pursue ISIS terrorists.

Yesterday, a security source reported that a suicide bomber is heading to target protestors camping in front of the Green Zone in Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Intelligence information indicated that the suicide bomber is aged between 21 and 23.

He added that a person is accompanying the suicide bomber, who is responsible for the operation and previously worked as a detachment commander in Fallujah district.

The source indicated that this information was circulated to the security services in Baghdad and al-Anbar.

For two weeks, hundreds of the losing political forces' supporters have been on an open sit-in, demanding a manual recount in ballot stations.