PMF launches a new military campaign in Saladin 

Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) carried out a military campaign in Saladin governorate today, to pursue ISIS terrorists hiding in Makhoul mountain, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the operation is part of a series of military campaigns that aim to secure the Hamrin mountains and prevent ISIS from carrying out terrorist attacks.

Makhoul mountains have been a hideout for terrorist organizations for years, and are known as the "Death mountains" in which terrorists hide and plan their attacks.