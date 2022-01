Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi announced launching a military campaign to pursue ISIS terrorist gangs in Nineveh island.

Ansar al-Marjai'ya brigade in the PMF said in a statement that the Iraqi army and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad are among the services that joined the PMF in the operation.

The statement noted that the campaign was preceded by heavy F-16 attacks on ISIS hideouts southwest of Nineveh.