Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF launches a major military operation in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-10T08:25:15+0000
PMF launches a major military operation in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ al-Anbar Operations Command announced today launching a new military operation in the border areas, in cooperation with al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

The head of the PMF's al-Anbar operations command, Qassem Musleh, said in a statement that the "major" operation "The Heroes' revenge" was launched today at dawn in the areas bordering Syria, from Al-Qaim district to the Al-Walid border crossing, noting that the operation will cover valleys that are known to host ISIS terrorists.

"The operation was launched after monitoring enemy movements in those areas", he added.

Last August, a security source had reported that a border guard had been killed, another was wounded, and a third missing, in a double attack in western Iraq.

related

PMF surrounds ISIS terrorists in western al-Anbar

Date: 2021-07-05 13:46:17
PMF surrounds ISIS terrorists in western al-Anbar

Baghdad Operations Command raises combat readiness; three terrorists apprehended in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-04-28 11:43:14
Baghdad Operations Command raises combat readiness; three terrorists apprehended in al-Anbar

Hundreds of explosives in the custody of security forces

Date: 2021-09-02 17:35:46
Hundreds of explosives in the custody of security forces

A local official in al-Anbar denies reports on reducing the governorate's share from the General Budget

Date: 2021-01-11 13:34:15
A local official in al-Anbar denies reports on reducing the governorate's share from the General Budget

PMF launches the "Nahda" campaign in Mosul

Date: 2021-03-26 07:51:43
PMF launches the "Nahda" campaign in Mosul

Security forces arrest two ISIS terrorists and a drug dealer in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-14 16:34:23
Security forces arrest two ISIS terrorists and a drug dealer in al-Anbar

Baiji is safe from ISIS after blocking the infiltration routes from Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-09-03 15:26:59
Baiji is safe from ISIS after blocking the infiltration routes from Al-Anbar

Minister of Construction inaugurates a vital bridge in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-06-05 14:25:27
Minister of Construction inaugurates a vital bridge in al-Anbar