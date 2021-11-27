PMF launches a large-scale security operation in east al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) on Saturday launched a large-scale security operation to pursue ISIS remnants in al-Khalediyah island and its vicinity in al-Anbar

In a statement issued PMF Operations Command of east al-Anbar, a force from the 2nd, 7th, and 27th PMF brigades started combing the territory, after receiving intel about ISIS movements in the island located to the northeast of al-Ramadi.

The statement said that the forces are Advancing steadily toward its conquest on two axes according to a pre-established plan.