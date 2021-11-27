Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF launches a large-scale security operation in east al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-27T06:53:46+0000
PMF launches a large-scale security operation in east al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) on Saturday launched a large-scale security operation to pursue ISIS remnants in al-Khalediyah island and its vicinity in al-Anbar 

In a statement issued PMF Operations Command of east al-Anbar, a force from the 2nd, 7th, and 27th PMF brigades started combing the territory, after receiving intel about ISIS movements in the island located to the northeast of al-Ramadi.

The statement said that the forces are Advancing steadily toward its conquest on two axes according to a pre-established plan.

related

Iraqi Forces seize ISIS weapons and equipment in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-13 12:42:56
Iraqi Forces seize ISIS weapons and equipment in Al-Anbar

three drug dealers were arrested in the center of Al-Anbar Governorate

Date: 2021-06-29 21:11:01
three drug dealers were arrested in the center of Al-Anbar Governorate

Hidden goals behind Al-Kadhimi’s visit to Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-11 19:15:51
Hidden goals behind Al-Kadhimi’s visit to Al-Anbar

Three accused of drug trafficking arrested in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-07-25 21:01:12
Three accused of drug trafficking arrested in al-Anbar

A man was arrested on drug trafficking charge in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-04-21 18:41:17
A man was arrested on drug trafficking charge in Al-Anbar

Iraqi Shiite Factions redeployed on the borders with Syria

Date: 2021-01-14 10:58:47
Iraqi Shiite Factions redeployed on the borders with Syria

Security forces seize ISIS weapons and military equipment in Saladin and al-Anbar

Date: 2021-05-23 08:53:25
Security forces seize ISIS weapons and military equipment in Saladin and al-Anbar

Al-Alusi: I did not participate in the CPC conference

Date: 2021-09-26 12:13:08
Al-Alusi: I did not participate in the CPC conference