PMF launches a large-scale military operation in Hemrin

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) launched a large-scale military operation in Hemrin mountains area, the PMF media said in a press release on Sunday morning.

The operation, orchestrated by the PMF in coordination with Diyala's army Operations Command, covers the territory between Kirkuk-Baghdad and Ayn Layla-Qara Tappa roads via five axes.

The operation was carried out by the PMF's 1st, 4th, 20th, 23rd, 24th, and Nidaa Diyala (Diyala's Call) brigades, in addition to the 52nd brigade and the Commandos regiment from the PMF northern axis.

The operation was backed by the PMF supporting forces and covered from the air by the Iraqi Army's Aircraft.

The press release said that the operation aims to pursue ISIS remnants and eradicate its presence in this territory to deter the attacks it launches against the civilians and security forces.