Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF launches a large-scale military operation in Hemrin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-26T06:51:36+0000
PMF launches a large-scale military operation in Hemrin

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) launched a large-scale military operation in Hemrin mountains area, the PMF media said in a press release on Sunday morning.

The operation, orchestrated by the PMF in coordination with Diyala's army Operations Command, covers the territory between Kirkuk-Baghdad and Ayn Layla-Qara Tappa roads via five axes.

The operation was carried out by the PMF's 1st, 4th, 20th, 23rd, 24th, and Nidaa Diyala (Diyala's Call) brigades, in addition to the 52nd brigade and the Commandos regiment from the PMF northern axis.

The operation was backed by the PMF supporting forces and covered from the air by the Iraqi Army's Aircraft.

The press release said that the operation aims to pursue ISIS remnants and eradicate its presence in this territory to deter the attacks it launches against the civilians and security forces.

related

Media: PMF attacks a US base in Syria

Date: 2021-07-11 05:49:42
Media: PMF attacks a US base in Syria

PMF’s Head: the Authority is not anti-Regime force

Date: 2021-04-01 14:07:09
PMF’s Head: the Authority is not anti-Regime force

Unknown gunmen assassinate a PMF member

Date: 2020-11-13 10:16:10
Unknown gunmen assassinate a PMF member

PMF leader on Musleh's arrest: a provocation and an attempt to extend al-Kadhimi's reign

Date: 2021-05-26 12:32:40
PMF leader on Musleh's arrest: a provocation and an attempt to extend al-Kadhimi's reign

PMF "actively contributed" to aborting a rocket on the Peshmerga, PMF commander says

Date: 2021-05-31 15:10:22
PMF "actively contributed" to aborting a rocket on the Peshmerga, PMF commander says

PMF killed the ISIS’ Caliph of Al-Tarmiyah

Date: 2021-02-20 06:56:51
PMF killed the ISIS’ Caliph of Al-Tarmiyah

PMF denies involvement to the mortar attack on a U.S base in Syria

Date: 2021-07-11 12:10:24
PMF denies involvement to the mortar attack on a U.S base in Syria

An explosive device wounds two PMF members in Babel

Date: 2021-04-06 18:29:51
An explosive device wounds two PMF members in Babel