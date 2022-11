Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched a large-scale operation against ISIS in the Hemrin Mountains, northeast of the Al-Azim district of Diyala governorate.

PMF Operations Commander Talib al-Moussawi said in a statement that the operation is carried out on five "axis," which are "the Sandej axis, the Al-Nayasim Road axis, the Narin axis, and the Omar Mandan axis, and the fifth axis is the Umm al-Hawali axis."