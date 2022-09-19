PMF kills many ISIS members in Nineveh, official

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Nineveh Operations Command of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) confirmed the success of its operations against terrorism in the Governorate.

A PMF's Chief of Staff of the Command, Mustafa Al-Awadi, said in a press conference, "A joint force from different units of the PMF and the Iraqi army launched operations against groups of ISIS that infiltrated from Syria into the desert between Nineveh, Saladin, and Al-Anbar."

"The joint force killed many terrorists and seized vehicles and IEDs."

"The operations successfully established security in Jazirat Al-Hadr and Nineveh."

He pointed out that the PMF relies on the information it receives from citizens, which "reflects the growing trust between the citizen, the PMF, and the security services."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Its fighters are coming back with kidnap and killing; the latest massive reactivation incident is when two ISIS men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on January 2021, killing at least 32 people in Iraq's first extensive suicide bombing in three years.