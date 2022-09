Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi revealed, on Sunday, that four ISIS terrorists were killed in the recent military operation it launched in Saladin.

The commander of the 88th brigade of the PMF, that four terrorists, including a senior ISIS commander, were killed.

The 88th Brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, backed by the Army air force, managed to destroy seven Madhafas in the Hamrin Mountains, yesterday, previously used by the terrorist gangs to plan and launch their terrorist operations.