PMF kills four ISIS members, Saladin takes proactive measures

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the Al-Anbar desert carried out a pre-emptive operation resulting in the killing of four ISIS members, according to Lt. Gen. Qais Al-Muhammadawi, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations.

Meanwhile, the PMF's Saladin Operations Command has launched proactive plans and measures in preparation for the so-called "Ramadan invasions" by ISIS during the upcoming holy month.

Ahmed Al-Kinani, the media director for the leadership, confirmed to Shafaq News Agence that all the PMF sectors in Saladin are under control and secure, resulting in a more than 90% decrease in the rate of attacks and ISIS activity, except for the Tuz Khurmato border areas with Kurdistan, which are responsible for Kirkuk operations and the East Tigris Operations Command.

, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has been significantly weakened in Iraq, but the group remains active in some areas. However, in recent years, Iraqi security forces, with the support of the international coalition against ISIS, have made significant gains in retaking territory previously held by the group, including Mosul and Tikrit.

However, ISIS has continued to carry out attacks in some parts of Iraq, particularly in the northern and western regions. The group has exploited political instability and security weaknesses in these areas to launch attacks on security forces and civilians. In addition, ISIS has also been carrying out kidnappings and assassinations targeting tribal leaders and government officials.

Overall, while ISIS's activity in Iraq has decreased in recent years, the group still poses a threat to the security and stability of the country. Moreover, the ongoing conflict in neighboring Syria, which has provided a haven for ISIS militants, also complicates efforts to eradicate the group in Iraq.