Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) announced on Sunday the killing of an ISIS terrorist and the imprisonment of another in a security operation in the north of Babel.

Al-Hashd said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "forces from the Brigade 47 of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi killed an ISIS terrorist near the Euphrates River in Jurf al-Nasr area."

He added, "the forces imprisoned an ISIS terrorist in a successful security operation."