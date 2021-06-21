Report

PMF kills an ISIS prominent leader

Date: 2021-06-21T17:54:02+0000
PMF kills an ISIS prominent leader
Shafaq News/ A source in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) stated, on Monday, that an ISIS prominent leader had been killed in an ambush on the outskirts of Muqdadiya district, 45 km northeast of Baqubah.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A PMF force killed the so-called Osama al-Naher, one of the most dangerous of al-Qaeda leaders and the most prominent leader of ISIS, who has been pursued by the security forces for many years."

 In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over Islamic State on Saturday after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

So far, Iraq continues to work with the Global Coalition to destroy ISIS remnants in the country.

