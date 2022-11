Shafaq News/ A member of the Islamic State(ISIS) extremist organization was killed on Wednesday while attempting to enter Baghdad's northern district of al-Tarmiyah, an official statement said.

According to the statement, a force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) exchanged fire with an ISIS group "trying to slip into al-Tarmiyah to carry out terrorist attacks".

A member of the terrorist group was killed in the confrontation, the statement said.