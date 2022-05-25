PMF kills a terrorist in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, clashes erupted between the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and ISIS elements in Mosul, the center of the Nineveh governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a joint force of PMF's Operations Command and the security forces killed an ISIS member and surrounded a group of terrorists in Wana village in Mosul."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."