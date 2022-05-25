Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF kills a terrorist in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-25T21:09:32+0000
PMF kills a terrorist in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, clashes erupted between the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and ISIS elements in Mosul, the center of the Nineveh governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a joint force of PMF's Operations Command and the security forces killed an ISIS member and surrounded a group of terrorists in Wana village in Mosul."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."

related

Iraqi Army kills a prominent ISIS leader in Nineveh

Date: 2021-09-10 17:57:07
Iraqi Army kills a prominent ISIS leader in Nineveh

Six rockets land near a Turkish base in Nineveh 

Date: 2022-04-03 19:06:15
Six rockets land near a Turkish base in Nineveh 

The intelligence agency arrests al-Tamim neighborhood explosion perpetrators

Date: 2021-06-07 12:32:04
The intelligence agency arrests al-Tamim neighborhood explosion perpetrators

The Global Coalition aircraft target ISIS dens in Nineveh

Date: 2021-03-23 07:36:43
The Global Coalition aircraft target ISIS dens in Nineveh

Military Intelligence arrests an ISIS recruiter in Nineveh

Date: 2021-12-28 11:27:58
Military Intelligence arrests an ISIS recruiter in Nineveh

The Iraqi army launches a military operation in Western Iraq

Date: 2021-02-01 05:58:48
The Iraqi army launches a military operation in Western Iraq

PMF carries out an operation in Diyala, dismantles an explosive device

Date: 2021-06-01 06:20:23
PMF carries out an operation in Diyala, dismantles an explosive device

Fire broke out in an IDP camp in Nineveh

Date: 2021-07-27 09:24:19
Fire broke out in an IDP camp in Nineveh