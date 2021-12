Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) reportedly killed a member of the terrorist organization of ISIS in al-Eith territory, east of Saladin, on Sunday morning.

In the same context, a force from the PMF 40th brigade carried out a security operation in Kirkuk earlier today.

According to a PMF statement, the operation covered multiple areas alongside the force's territory to pursue ISIS remnants and destroy its hideouts.