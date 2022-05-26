PMF killed two terrorists in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said that it dismantled a terrorist cell in Kirkuk governorate.

The PMF’s Kirkuk and East Tigris Commands launched a security operation and killed two ISIS elements who established a security detachment in Kirkuk.

According to the PMF statement, the ISIS members planned to attack the security forces and civilians in the city.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."