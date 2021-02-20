PMF is committed to Sinjar Agreement, Official

Shafaq News / Nineveh Operations Command of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) rejected on Saturday the news of violating Sinjar Agreement.

PMF commander, Khudair Al-Matrouhi told Shafaq News Agency "We are committed to Sinjar agreement; there are no PMF divisions inside the district."

"Our units are deployed outside Sinjar administration to secure western Nineveh areas from any attacks or infiltrations of ISIS elements and to secure roads and corridors for a safe return of the displaced." He confirmed.

On Friday, PMF said in a statement "Sinjar Forces, the 3rd regiment reinforced its deployment within the Al-Masouliya district, south of Sinjar in Nineveh Governorate to enhance security and stability in the region and to secure the southern sector for the return of the displaced."

In October 2020, The Iraqi government announced that Baghdad had reached a “historic deal” with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

“The deal ends the authority of intruding groups and paves the way for the reconstruction of the city and the full return of its people in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government,” PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said at the time.

According to the agreement, all armed factions are deported outside the borders of Sinjar including PKK and PMF.

Sinjar falls within an area disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the KRG, based in Erbil, according to Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.