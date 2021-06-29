PMF holds a symbolic funeral for its members who were killed in the American airstrike

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-29T07:35:13+0000

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces held, on Tuesday morning, a symbolic funeral for four of its members who were killed in an American airstrike on the Iraqi-Syrian border. The funeral was held in Jadriya, the center of the capital, Baghdad, and attended by the prominent leader Hadi al-Amiri and PMF leaders headed by Faleh al-Fayyad. Earlier, The United States said it carried out another round of air strikes against Iran-backed factions in Iraq and Syria, “this time in response to drone attacks by the factions against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.” In a statement, the U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq. A source told Shafaq News Agency that four members of the Popular Mobilization Forces were killed and others injures in the airstrikes. The strikes came at the direction of President Joe Biden, the second time he has ordered retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed factions since taking office five months ago. Biden last ordered limited strikes in Syria in February, that time in response to rocket attacks in Iraq. "As demonstrated by this evening's strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel," the Pentagon said in a statement. Responding to this attack, yesterday evening, Iranian factions targeted a US military base in Syria. the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said "artillery shells fell in the Al-Omar oil field and its surrounding in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, where the American forces are deployed in a military base." "the bombing caused material losses” For its part, the Global Coalition confirmed the attack on U.S. forces in Syria. “Initial report: At approx. 7:44 PM local time, U.S. Forces in Syria were attacked by multiple rockets. There are no injuries and damage is being assessed. We will provide updates when we have more information.” official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Wayne Marotto said on Twitter.

related