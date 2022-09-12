PMF foils an ISIS attack to target the Arbaeen visitors south of Samarra

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) thwarted a terrorist attack south of Samarra in Saladin Governorate.

In a statement, PMF said that the 41st Brigade foiled a terrorist attempt to target the visitors and the security forces during Arbaeen pilgrims south of Samarra on Tuesday.

ISIS terrorists tried to infiltrate the Tal al-Dahab area.

Millions of Shiite pilgrims are coming to Iraq to participate in the Shiite religious observance of Arbaeen.

The holy day, which begins next Friday evening and lasts through Saturday evening, commemorates the 40th day after the Day of Ashura, the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

This is the first year since the coronavirus pandemic that Shiite pilgrims can enter Iraq in large numbers and without restrictions.

About 5 million pilgrims have entered Iraq, and the number is rising significantly.