Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF foils an ISIS attack to target the Arbaeen visitors south of Samarra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-12T06:47:56+0000
PMF foils an ISIS attack to target the Arbaeen visitors south of Samarra

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) thwarted a terrorist attack south of Samarra in Saladin Governorate.

In a statement, PMF said that the 41st Brigade foiled a terrorist attempt to target the visitors and the security forces during Arbaeen pilgrims south of Samarra on Tuesday.

ISIS terrorists tried to infiltrate the Tal al-Dahab area.

Millions of Shiite pilgrims are coming to Iraq to participate in the Shiite religious observance of Arbaeen.

The holy day, which begins next Friday evening and lasts through Saturday evening, commemorates the 40th day after the Day of Ashura, the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

This is the first year since the coronavirus pandemic that Shiite pilgrims can enter Iraq in large numbers and without restrictions.

About 5 million pilgrims have entered Iraq, and the number is rising significantly.

related

Heavy Security deployment in Saladin to protect Shiite visitors of Samarra

Date: 2021-02-14 12:32:30
Heavy Security deployment in Saladin to protect Shiite visitors of Samarra

Head of real estate registration department in Samarra arrested on corruption charges 

Date: 2021-08-25 15:48:49
Head of real estate registration department in Samarra arrested on corruption charges 

Al-Anbar-Samarra road reopened after five years

Date: 2021-02-21 08:26:35
Al-Anbar-Samarra road reopened after five years

Iraqi forces kill a prominent ISIS member north of Samarra

Date: 2021-09-28 09:36:36
Iraqi forces kill a prominent ISIS member north of Samarra

A Sadrist member was killed in Samarra

Date: 2021-03-19 05:51:35
A Sadrist member was killed in Samarra

Member of former parliamentary defense committee: how could three corps fail to secure 50 kilometers?

Date: 2022-01-24 13:43:48
Member of former parliamentary defense committee: how could three corps fail to secure 50 kilometers?

Journalists organize a demonstration in Samarra

Date: 2021-04-07 13:20:11
Journalists organize a demonstration in Samarra

Hed of Samarra antiquities department sentenced to six years imprisonment

Date: 2022-01-26 10:50:04
Hed of Samarra antiquities department sentenced to six years imprisonment