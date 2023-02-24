PMF foils an ISIS attack in Diyala

Shafaq News / On Friday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) thwarted a terrorist attack in Diyala Governorate.

In a statement, PMF said a force of the 62nd brigade responded to a group of ISIS members that targeted a security point in the Al-Laheeb area, north of the Al-Muqdadiya district.

It is worth noting that Diyala has experienced significant confrontations between ISIS and Iraqi forces.

Despite the final victory in 2017 over the terrorist organization, ISIS is still active in the disputed areas, particularly in Diyala, Saladin, and Kirkuk, where the terrorists exploit the security vacuums to launch attacks and kidnap citizens.