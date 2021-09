Shafaq News/ A force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) thwarted a terrorist plot in Nineveh earlier today, Monday.

According to a press release issued by the paramilitary group, the PMF's Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads in Nineveh's axis located and defused set-to-detonate explosive devices in al-Husayniyah village, southeast Mosul.

The PMF said that the operation took place in cooperation with Nineveh's Operations Command and the Intelligence units in the village.