PMF foils ISIS operations in Baghdad, CTS arrests terrorists

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) thwarted "terrorist" operations in Baghdad and arrested a terrorist. At the same time, the Counter-Terrorism Service seized ammunition in Al-Sulaymaniya and arrested two ISIS militants.
In a statement, PMF said that the General Directorate of Security arrested a prominent ISIS security element in the Abu Ghraib district of Baghdad.
The terrorist planned with others to target the Iraqi capital.
Meanwhile, units of the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) carried out today, Tuesday, operations against ISIS in Kirkuk and Al-Sulaymaniya Governorates, where two terrorists were apprehended.
CTS also confiscated 50 missiles hidden in a cemetery in Al-Sulaymaniyah.
In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.
Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.