PMF finds remains of an ISIS "Preacher" in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-19T20:43:24+0000
PMF finds remains of an ISIS "Preacher" in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced the death of the so-called "ISIS Preacher," Abu Hassan al-Nuaimi, during a large-scale operation in Diyala Governorate.

The PMF official website quoted commander Ali al-Hamdani, saying that during the operations in the Hemrin mountain, the PMF forces, in collaboration with the Iraqi aviation forces, found the remains of the "legitimate preacher" of ISIS, the terrorist called Abu Hassan Al-Nuaimi, who died in the artillery shelling.

PMF also seized military equipment and ammunition. He added.

Earlier today, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched a large-scale operation against ISIS in the Hemrin Mountains, northeast of the Al-Azim district of Diyala governorate.

PMF Operations Commander Talib al-Moussawi said in a statement that the operation is carried out on five "axis," which are "the Sandej axis, the Al-Nayasim Road axis, the Narin axis, and the Omar Mandan axis, and the fifth axis is the Umm al-Hawali axis."

