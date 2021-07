Shafaq News/ the Popular Mobilization Forces command in Al-Anbar found, on Friday, an ISIS hostel in Al-Qaim district, west of the Governorate.

Al-Anbar Operations Commander Qassem Musleh said in a statement, "Based on intelligence, our forces found an ISIS hostile containing a booby-trapped vehicle, documents and a database of members of the security services."

Musleh added, "A large number of ammunition and weapons were also seized during the Operation."