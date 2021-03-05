Report

PMF finds 6 ISIS terrorists dead between Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-03-05T12:32:02+0000
PMF finds 6 ISIS terrorists dead between Saladin and Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The 88th Brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi announced that it had found six dead ISIS terrorists and destroyed 11 ISIS camps between Saladin and Kirkuk.

The Brigade's commander of Major General Wans Ahmed al-Jabara told Shafaq News agency that the bodies belong to ISIS terrorists who died in recent airstrikes or bombing operations.

He added that 18 km within the brigade axis were combed during security operations in Sayadiyah and Umm al-Laban.

Al-Jabara pointed out that surveillance patrols are still investigating ISIS movements east of Saladin, reaching areas west of Kirkuk.

