PMF fighters will be deployed to secure the Coordination Framework's Monday demonstration

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) will be in charge of the security of the demonstrations the Coordination Framework called for tomorrow, Monday, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A statement by the Coordination Framework's "committee to uphold the legitimacy and preserve the state institutions" called on the supporters of the Shiite forces consortium to demonstrate tomorrow outside the walls of the Green Zone in response to the "coup" led by the Sadrist movement's supporters inside the walls of the ultra-secure area.

The statement said the demonstration will move from al-Karrada Bridge, downtown Baghdad, at 5:00 pm.

"The demonstration will be attended by leading figures in the Coordination Framework and al-Hashd al-Shaabi," the statement added, "PMF fighters will establish a security parameter to protect the demonstrators."

"It is up to the leaders of the Coordination Framework to decide whether to extend the demonstration into an open-ended sit-in or not," the statement continued.

"The demonstration will not carry anti-Sadr slogans, but against Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government. The road leading to the airport will be blocked to ensure he does not leave the country," the committee concluded.