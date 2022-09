Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) fighters deterred an ISIS attack in the south of Saladin's Samarra late on Friday.

According to an official statement, fighters from the 42nd PMF brigade engaged with a group of ISIS militants in the territory of Sayyid Gharib last night.

The PMF fighters, according to the statement, managed to fend off the group attempting to enter the area and force them to retreat.

The clip below captures a side of the clashes.