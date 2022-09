Shafaq News/ Four fighters of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) have been reported injured in an explosion in Saladin on Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) targeted a patrol of the PMF's 51st brigade in al-Saineia area in Saladin, injuring four fighters.

"The force evacuated the injured troops and launched a campaign to pursue and arrest the culprits," the source said.