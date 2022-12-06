PMF fighter succumbs to wounds he sustained in the Bahbahani suicide bombing

Shafaq News/ A member of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi) succumbed to wounds he sustained in a suicide bombing in Karbala earlier today, Tuesday.

Spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major-General Yehya Rasool, said in a statement on Tuesday that a force from Karbala's Operations Command carried out a search campaign in the Bahbahani area in the governorate.

"Our forces managed to kill a terrorist wearing an explosive vest, and injured another. A manhunt to capture him is underway," he said at noon today.

A security source revealed that the suicide bomber pushed the button when he was cornered by the security forces.

Four troops were injured in the blast, the source said.