PMF fighter succumbs to wounds he sustained in an attack in Saladin

Shafaq News/ A member of Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) has succumbed to wounds he sustained in an attack on the outskirts of Saladin's Tuz Khurmato district, a source revealed on Monday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that unknown assailants on a motorcycle attacked the fighter affiliated with the PMF's 15th brigade on November 10.

The motives of the attack remain unknown, a source said.