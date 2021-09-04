PMF fighter injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2021-09-04T21:36:20+0000

Shafaq News/ A force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) on Saturday repelled an ISIS in the east of Saladin. A press release by the PMF media office said that a force from the 52nd PMF Brigade deterred a terrorist attack in Yingijeh, east of Saladin. PMF's media office said that a PMF fighter sustained minor injuries in the attack amid heavy losses among the attackers.

