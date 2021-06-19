PMF fighter and a security officer injured in two separate accidents in Mosul

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-19T14:35:54+0000

Shafaq News/ A security officer and a civilian were injured in a traffic accident in Mosul, and a member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) sustains a serious injury by friendly fire. A source told Shafaq News Agency that a Police Lieutenant Colonel and another person were injured in a violent traffic accident in the west of Mosul. Elsewhere, a PMF fighter shot himself in the chest while cleaning his weapon inside the PMF headquarters in Mosul. The source said that the injured fighter was admitted to the hospital, and he is currently facing in a critical state.

related

Security forces clear Kanous island after a six-days operation

Date: 2020-10-25 13:25:25

Booby-trapped vehicles were found under the rubble in the old city of Mosul

Date: 2021-04-17 11:46:18

Fires break out in Mosul forests

Date: 2021-06-14 20:09:38

In Christmas, Mosul calls its citizens to return home

Date: 2020-12-25 11:40:22

CTS comb ISIS tunnels after air raid

Date: 2021-05-16 16:51:40

The police command discloses the details of Mosul explosion

Date: 2020-08-26 11:00:34

Finnish Ambassador to Iraq inaugurates his country's consulate in Mosul

Date: 2021-03-18 10:25:01

Mosul finally ready to receive Pope Francis

Date: 2021-03-05 14:22:04