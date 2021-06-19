PMF fighter and a security officer injured in two separate accidents in Mosul
Shafaq News/ A security officer and a civilian were injured in a traffic accident in Mosul, and a member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) sustains a serious injury by friendly fire.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that a Police Lieutenant Colonel and another person were injured in a violent traffic accident in the west of Mosul.
Elsewhere, a PMF fighter shot himself in the chest while cleaning his weapon inside the PMF headquarters in Mosul.
The source said that the injured fighter was admitted to the hospital, and he is currently facing in a critical state.