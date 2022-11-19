Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF fight killed, six injured in clashes with ISIS militants

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-19T11:27:17+0000
PMF fight killed, six injured in clashes with ISIS militants

Shafaq News/ A member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) was killed in clashes with a group of ISIS militants in Diyala's Hemrin on Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the ongoing clashes have at least left six soldiers injured as well.

Diyala's PMF operations command launched this morning a large-scale security campaign to purge ISIS remnants on Mount Hemrin, northeast of al-Udhaim district.

Earlier today, four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly killed in an ISIS attack on a military site in Kirkuk's northwestern district of Al-Debs.

related

PMF destroys five ISIS sites in Saladin

Date: 2021-02-24 16:00:03
PMF destroys five ISIS sites in Saladin

Bomb targets the house of a PMF commander in Baghdad

Date: 2021-10-12 21:14:54
Bomb targets the house of a PMF commander in Baghdad

Baghdad: one PMF member killed, four injured in explosion

Date: 2022-08-31 17:09:50
Baghdad: one PMF member killed, four injured in explosion

PMF leader succumbs to his wounds 

Date: 2022-01-09 20:18:45
PMF leader succumbs to his wounds 

PMF: the attack on the Democratic Party headquarters was a criminal act

Date: 2020-10-19 19:59:09
PMF: the attack on the Democratic Party headquarters was a criminal act

MP of Sairoon criticizes the PMF's reaction to Musleh's arrest 

Date: 2021-05-27 10:08:00
MP of Sairoon criticizes the PMF's reaction to Musleh's arrest 

PMF launches new security campaign in Khanaqin 

Date: 2022-03-17 09:48:44
PMF launches new security campaign in Khanaqin 

Sadrist-led government will dilute the power of the PMF, source says

Date: 2021-12-28 21:16:41
Sadrist-led government will dilute the power of the PMF, source says