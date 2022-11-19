PMF fight killed, six injured in clashes with ISIS militants

Shafaq News/ A member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) was killed in clashes with a group of ISIS militants in Diyala's Hemrin on Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the ongoing clashes have at least left six soldiers injured as well.

Diyala's PMF operations command launched this morning a large-scale security campaign to purge ISIS remnants on Mount Hemrin, northeast of al-Udhaim district.

Earlier today, four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly killed in an ISIS attack on a military site in Kirkuk's northwestern district of Al-Debs.