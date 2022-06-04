PMF fends off an ISIS group near al-Tarmiyah

Shafaq News/ A force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) fended off a group of ISIS militants seeking to sneak into the district of al-Tarmiyah, northern Baghdad, earlier today, Saturday.

A PMF press release said that a force from the PMF's 12 the brigade engaged with the group and forced it retreat.

"The forces of the 12th brigade managed to deal with ISIS groups inside the district and stationed there in order to abort any terrorist attempt to undermine security," the PMF said.