PMF express full support for Palestinian resistance

Shafaq News / Al-Hashed Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), in an official statement on Saturday, declared their full support for the "resistance" in Palestine. This is the second official statement issued by Iraqi authorities following the statement from government spokesperson Bassim Al-Awadhi.

PMF stated, "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm is the decisive response and the resounding rejection of all Zionist occupation attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and our people in occupied Jerusalem."

"At this historic moment, we announce our full support for our heroic brethren in the resistance, extend our hands to them, and call for their steadfastness and resilience. We also call on all the world's peoples and free individuals to support the Palestinian people in their just cause and defense of their land and holy sites."

Earlier, government spokesperson Bassim Al-Awadhi stated, "Iraq reaffirms its steadfast stance, both as a people and a government, towards the Palestinian cause, standing with the Palestinian people in achieving their legitimate rights. Injustice and the violation of these rights cannot produce lasting peace."

He added that "the actions carried out by the Palestinian people today are a natural result of the systematic oppression they have endured for years at the hands of the Zionist occupation authority, which has never adhered to international and UN resolutions. Therefore, we call on the international community to take action to halt the serious violations and restore the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, who continue to suffer from occupation, policies of racial discrimination, siege, desecration of holy sites, and violations of human values and principles."

Al-Awadhi warned of "the continuation of escalation within Palestinian territories, as it will affect the stability of the region," and called for the Arab League to "urgently convene to discuss the developments in the dangerous situation in Palestinian territories."