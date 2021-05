Shafaq News/ The Head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Authority, Faleh al-Fayad, dismissed today, Tuesday, a brigade commander without revealing the reasons.

A document obtained by Shafaq News Agency said that al-Fayad "relieved Hussein Ali Al-Jubouri from the duties of the Commander of PMF's 56th brigade and assigned him to the command of the Northern axis."

PMF leader appointed Issa Muhsen Al-Jubouri as the commander of the Brigade stationing in Kirkuk.