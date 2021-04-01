Report

PMF dismantles 300 Austrian missiles in Nineveh plain

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-01T12:30:23+0000
Shafaq News / The 30th Brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi managed to dismantle 300 missiles found in the Nineveh Plain.

 Yesterday, a force from the 30th Brigade of al-Hashd found 300 "Austrian 155" missiles during a security operation.

