Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
PMF dismantles 300 Austrian missiles in Nineveh plain
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-04-01T12:30:23+0000
Shafaq News / The 30th Brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi managed to dismantle 300 missiles found in the Nineveh Plain.
Yesterday, a force from the 30th Brigade of al-Hashd found 300 "Austrian 155" missiles during a security operation.
related
UN condemns the targeting of a convoy of the World Food Program in Nineveh
Date: 2020-08-26 19:05:00
Three workers of a British organization killed and wounded in an explosion in Nineveh
Date: 2021-01-07 18:29:24
Iraqi interior ministry: four ISIS members are arrested in Nineveh
Date: 2020-09-30 17:12:28
The French, German and Danish ambassadors to Baghdad visit Nineveh governorate
Date: 2021-02-14 16:38:11
Kurdish and Arab MPs reach an agreement on the distribution of the electoral districts in Nineveh
Date: 2020-10-26 17:26:44
PMF apprehend nine terrorists in Nineveh
Date: 2021-03-21 08:07:22
Head of Nineveh operations command dismissed and replaced by Major General Mahmoud Al-Falahi
Date: 2021-03-31 06:30:51
Emergency in Nineveh after detecting Thirty variant COVID-19 cases
Date: 2021-02-28 15:39:30
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.