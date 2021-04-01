PMF dismantles 300 Austrian missiles in Nineveh plain

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-01T12:30:23+0000

Shafaq News / The 30th Brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi managed to dismantle 300 missiles found in the Nineveh Plain. Yesterday, a force from the 30th Brigade of al-Hashd found 300 "Austrian 155" missiles during a security operation.

related

UN condemns the targeting of a convoy of the World Food Program in Nineveh

Date: 2020-08-26 19:05:00

Three workers of a British organization killed and wounded in an explosion in Nineveh

Date: 2021-01-07 18:29:24

Iraqi interior ministry: four ISIS members are arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-30 17:12:28

The French, German and Danish ambassadors to Baghdad visit Nineveh governorate

Date: 2021-02-14 16:38:11

Kurdish and Arab MPs reach an agreement on the distribution of the electoral districts in Nineveh

Date: 2020-10-26 17:26:44

PMF apprehend nine terrorists in Nineveh

Date: 2021-03-21 08:07:22

Head of Nineveh operations command dismissed and replaced by Major General Mahmoud Al-Falahi

Date: 2021-03-31 06:30:51

Emergency in Nineveh after detecting Thirty variant COVID-19 cases

Date: 2021-02-28 15:39:30