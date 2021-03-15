Report

PMF discovers ISIS pathways in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-15T10:03:29+0000
Shafaq News / A leader of al-Hashd al-Shaabi in Diyala reported that al-Hashd discovered ISIS pathways on the banks of Tigris River, used by terrorists to infiltrate the northeastern areas of Baqubah and Hamrin Basin.

Commander Talib al-Mousawi, announced earlier today that al-Hashd will reach areas that have never been reached before.

For his part, Hazem al-Jubouri told Shafaq News agency that discovering those pathways exposed the organization’s terrorists, adding, "Tigris's banks in Diyala has been considered as the most dangerous hideouts of the organization over the past years."

Al-Hashd forces are continuously carrying out combing operations in remote areas and villages in the northeast of the Diyala, which still contains ISIS dens and hideouts.

