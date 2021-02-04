PMF discloses the details of killing ISIS' "Wali of North Baghdad and Karma"

Shafaq News / Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi command East of al-Anbar revealed the details of killing the so-called "Wali of North Baghdad and Karma" of ISIS.

In a statement, the command stated that the special force of the 27th Brigade, in cooperation with the army units, clashed with ISIS terrorists in Karma Island", adding, "Wali of North Baghdad and Karma, Muhannad Ahmad Habib, and the terrorist, Omar Abd Kassar, were killed.

Earlier today, a source in Al-Anbar police stated that violent clashes broke out between Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and ISIS terrorists in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "violent clashes broke out this afternoon between Al-Hashd and ISIS terrorists in Karma district, east of Al-Anbar", indicating, "the clashes occurred while Brigade 27 of the PMF was raiding one of the terrorists' dens in the district."