PMF determines 40 targets ahead of a major operation in Kirkuk..four ISIS terrorists killed in Diyala

Shafaq News/ The vice president of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), Nema Al-Koufi, announced launching "the Revenge the martyrs" operation today, Wednesday, to pursue ISIS headquarters in the southwest of Kirkuk.

Al-Koufi said in a statement, "PMF along with the security forces and support units, launched a big operation to pursue ISIS terrorist groups and destroy their headquarters in Kirkuk," indicating, "there are more than 40 targets the forces are working to eliminate."

He added that the participating forces are progressing according to the plans drawn along ten axes to achieve their objectives within an area of operations of more than three thousand kilometers square.

PMF authority announced the launch of the "Revenge the martyrs" operation, which involves: the command of Kirkuk and east of Tigris, brigades (22, 9, 88, 16, 52, 15), Special Operations Regiment, Special Missions Regiment (Al-Karrar), The assistants and directorates of the Commission, in addition to forces of the Army, the federal police, and the support of the Iraqi army airforces.

The statement mentioned that the wide operation aims to secure the villages within the geographical area, since their topography gives perfect cover to terrorists to sneak into governorates.

Meanwhile, a security source in Diyala reported the death of four ISIS terrorists by an airstrike in Jalawla.

The source stated to Shafaq News Agency that the military airforce delivered a strike near Jalawla, killing four ISIS terrorists and destroying their hideout.

The strike was based on security information, confirmed the source, after three Iraqi soldiers were shot at by a sniper during operations north of Jalawla this morning.