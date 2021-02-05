Report

PMF destroys three ISIS dens northeast of Diyala

Date: 2021-02-05T10:28:36+0000
PMF destroys three ISIS dens northeast of Diyala

Shafaq News / A source in Al-Hashd l-Shaabi in Diyala governorate stated today that 3 ISIS dens were destroyed, and several terrorists were killed in missile strikes on the outskirts of Khanaqin, in the northeast of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Al-Hashd directed intense strikes ISIS locations in Naft Khaneh area, destroyed three dens, and killed several terrorists. 

As by the source, the strikes were in response to an ISIS ambush that targeted a patrol of the First Brigade of Al-Hashd, in which 5 PMF members were killed.

