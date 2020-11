Shafaq News / Al-Anbar Operations Command of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi carried out a three-day operation in the desert in western Al-Anbar, to destroy supplies and equipments belonging to an ISIS gang.

"Al-Hashd managed to cut ISIS supplies by destroying Mazafas that contain food and medical supplies", Commander Qassem Musleh said in a statement today.

Musleh added, "the operations are ongoing to pursue the terrorists until they are eliminated."