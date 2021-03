Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) has found “a network of tunnels” in southeast Kirkuk containing equipment belonging to ISIS.

PMF destroyed the tunnels that contained maps, books and logistical equipment to prevent ISIS from returning.

It is noteworthy that PMF and the security forces continued this morning, Thursday for the second day the “Revenge for the Martyrs” operation to pursue ISIS remnants in the areas southwest of Kirkuk.