PMF destroys ISIS hostels, finds weapons in Al-Tarmiyah

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) revealed the outcomes of its operations in the Al-Tarmiyah district.

A PMF statement said, "The operations of the 12th Brigade succeeded in securing and searching large areas as well as destroying dozens of ISIS hostels and founding 22 hideouts of weapons and equipment."

The statement quoted the commander of the 12th Brigade, Jabbar Al-Suwaidi, as saying, "there is a need to maintain security in the District and express readiness for the challenges of the next stage."

It is noteworthy that the and the security forces Popular Mobilization Forces launched a large-scale security operation on August 13 to pursue ISIS remnants in the Tarmiyah district, and the processes are continuing so far.