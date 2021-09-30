Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF destroys ISIS hostels, finds weapons in Al-Tarmiyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-30T13:00:12+0000
PMF destroys ISIS hostels, finds weapons in Al-Tarmiyah

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) revealed the outcomes of its operations in the Al-Tarmiyah district.

A PMF statement said, "The operations of the 12th Brigade succeeded in securing and searching large areas as well as destroying dozens of ISIS hostels and founding 22 hideouts of weapons and equipment."

The statement quoted the commander of the 12th Brigade, Jabbar Al-Suwaidi, as saying, "there is a need to maintain security in the District and express readiness for the challenges of the next stage."

It is noteworthy that the and the security forces Popular Mobilization Forces launched a large-scale security operation on August 13 to pursue ISIS remnants in the Tarmiyah district, and the processes are continuing so far.

related

MP calls for addressing the security breaches in Tarmiyah

Date: 2021-08-21 11:43:00
MP calls for addressing the security breaches in Tarmiyah

ISC issues a statement on the Tarmiyah operation updates

Date: 2021-08-22 15:11:03
ISC issues a statement on the Tarmiyah operation updates

MP calls for a social strategy to end security distress in al-Tarmiyah

Date: 2021-08-24 11:54:01
MP calls for a social strategy to end security distress in al-Tarmiyah

Parliamentary Defense Committee to host commanders in charge of security operations in al-Tarmiyah

Date: 2021-08-25 18:22:38
Parliamentary Defense Committee to host commanders in charge of security operations in al-Tarmiyah

Military reinforcements had arrived in Al-Tarmiyah

Date: 2021-02-20 19:52:07
Military reinforcements had arrived in Al-Tarmiyah

SMC releases the After Action Review of today's campaign in al-Tarmiyah

Date: 2021-03-03 10:49:24
SMC releases the After Action Review of today's campaign in al-Tarmiyah

Five killed and three injured in yesterday's ISIS attack in Northern Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-01 10:34:09
Five killed and three injured in yesterday's ISIS attack in Northern Baghdad

Abu Ragheef dismissed and arrests al-Tarmiyah Intelligence Director

Date: 2021-05-04 15:09:46
Abu Ragheef dismissed and arrests al-Tarmiyah Intelligence Director