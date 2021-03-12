Report

PMF destroys ISIS Madafas north of Babel

Date: 2021-03-12T12:27:41+0000
PMF destroys ISIS Madafas north of Babel

Shafaq News / The Al-Jazeera Operations Command of al-Hashd al-Shaabi destroyed ISIS Madafas in Jurf al-Nasr operations sector, north of Babel.

A statement from al-Hashd Media Directorate said, "A security operation was carried out by a force from Al-Jazeera Operations Command of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, based on intelligence information”, adding, "The Madafas contained weapons, ammunition, and explosive devices.”

He pointed out, "the operations are ongoing with cooperation between the 47th Brigade and the 45th Brigade, according to intelligence information, to fully secure them and prevent any terrorist attempts to threaten them again."

