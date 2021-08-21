Report

PMF destroy five ISIS houses north of Baghdad

Date: 2021-08-21T09:46:22+0000
Shafaq News/ The bomb squads in al-Hashd al-Shaabi blew up five houses and two guesthouses for ISIS in Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad.

According to a statement by the PMF, this step is part of the military campaign conducted by the PMF in Tramiyah district.

no casualties were recorded.

ISIS had attacked the PMF late last night in Tarmiyah, resulting in four deaths among the PMF, including the deputy commander of the 12th brigade, and eight injuries, an official security source told Shafaq News Agency.

