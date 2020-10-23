PMF deploys troops on Naft Khana road

Shafaq News / Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) announced on Friday extending its military deployment on a strategic road that leads to the oil fields in Khanaqin district, Diyala governorate.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, PMF said, "units of the First Brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi were deployed on the Khanaqin, Naft Khana road to secure it from ISIS terrorist movements".

"The aforementioned road is one of the important security roads at the governorate level", the statement added.

The oil fields in Naft Khana area, which is a joint oil field with Iran, amount to 42, 14 of which are on the Iraqi side.