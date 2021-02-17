PMF denies responsibility for Erbil attack and hints at suing the KDP

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) rejected the accusations of being behind Erbil's attack, hinting at filing a complaint against the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Muhammad Al-Basri, a PMF leader, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "Awliyaa al-Dam (The Guardians of Blood Brigade) claimed responsibility for the attack. It is an unknown faction, and it is not affiliated to al-Hashd al-Shaabi."

Mahmoud Muhammad, a leader of KDP, accused a faction affiliated with PMF of being behind Erbil's attack without naming it.

Al-Basri rejected those "untrue" allegations indicating, "al-Hashd al-Shaabi preserves his right to sue whoever who accuses it without evidence."

A volley of rockets targeting a US airbase in Iraq’s Kurdistan region killed a foreign civilian contractor and wounded nine others, including Americans, in the worst attack in a year on the US-led military coalition.