PMF denies involvement in any military activity in Baghdad today

Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Authority denied holding any military activities in Baghdad.

In a statement, the authority confirmed that its forces movements come within the orders of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and in coordination with the Joint Operations Command.

"Al-Hashd brigades have numbers, not names, and its directorates carry the well-known official titles."

The armed parade that Raba'Allah movement held in Baghdad today provoked the political forces' criticism, who considered these actions as an attempt to destabilize the state.

The security forces in charge of protecting the Green Zone in central Baghdad reinforced their presence at the area's entrances, following the armed parade.