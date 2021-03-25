Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF denies involvement in any military activity in Baghdad today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-25T12:50:41+0000
PMF denies involvement in any military activity in Baghdad today
Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Authority denied holding any military activities in Baghdad.

 In a statement, the authority confirmed that its forces movements come within the orders of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and in coordination with the Joint Operations Command.

 "Al-Hashd brigades have numbers, not names, and its directorates carry the well-known official titles."

The armed parade that Raba'Allah movement held in Baghdad today provoked the political forces' criticism, who considered these actions as an attempt to destabilize the state.

The security forces in charge of protecting the Green Zone in central Baghdad reinforced their presence at the area's entrances, following the armed parade.

related

PMF launches a security operation in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-23 07:21:21
PMF launches a security operation in al-Anbar

ISIS attacks PMF in Al-Miqdadiyah

Date: 2020-12-14 20:51:39
ISIS attacks PMF in Al-Miqdadiyah

3 deaths of PMF in Khanaqin

Date: 2021-02-18 06:24:58
3 deaths of PMF in Khanaqin

New US sanctions include “The Uncle”, the leader of PMF

Date: 2021-01-13 17:43:04
New US sanctions include “The Uncle”, the leader of PMF

PMF killed the ISIS’ Caliph of Al-Tarmiyah

Date: 2021-02-20 06:56:51
PMF killed the ISIS’ Caliph of Al-Tarmiyah

PMF warns of more suicide attacks in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-09 09:25:06
PMF warns of more suicide attacks in Kirkuk

An attack targets PMF in Anbar Governorate

Date: 2021-01-15 09:40:13
An attack targets PMF in Anbar Governorate

The "Iraqi Resistance": We will respond to the U.S. attacks

Date: 2021-02-27 18:11:55
The "Iraqi Resistance": We will respond to the U.S. attacks